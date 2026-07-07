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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of top stories! Quick reminder that our panel event on the major changes coming this election season to Indiana schools is this week! We’d love to see you there — here’s how to get tickets.
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Around Chalkbeat
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy
The Michigan Legislature on Friday morning approved a $22.9 billion education budget for the 2026-27 school year that provides additional funding for all students, and even more for students from low-income homes and English language learners.
Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map
The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’