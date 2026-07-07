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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of top stories! Quick reminder that our panel event on the major changes coming this election season to Indiana schools is this week! We’d love to see you there — here’s how to get tickets.

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Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access

Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access

Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.

Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy

Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy

The Michigan Legislature on Friday morning approved a $22.9 billion education budget for the 2026-27 school year that provides additional funding for all students, and even more for students from low-income homes and English language learners.

Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map

Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map

The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’

What We’re Reading

Indiana childcare workers warn proposed FSSA rule changes could weaken workforce, WFYI

Ivy Tech, Vincennes will be first schools to offer Workforce Pell Grant programs, Mirror Indy

Can this city succeed in having all eighth graders take algebra where others have failed? Hechinger Report

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