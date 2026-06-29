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Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools are under investigation by the federal government. And the Trump administration on Friday threatened to withhold Jeffco’s federal funding.
Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has dug into these investigations and found documents show they are based on back-and-forth emails and have lacked consistent follow-up.
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Local News
Inside two Title IX investigations in Colorado that reflect a ‘new way of doing business’ under Trump
Documents obtained through public records requests shed light on how the second Trump administration is approaching student civil rights enforcement.
Trump administration gives Jeffco 10 days to change policies or risk losing federal funding
Jeffco Public Schools said it could lose more than $90 million in federal funding that serves its 74,000 students.
Around Chalkbeat
Mamdani promised to cut wasteful education contracts. Critics say he picked the wrong one.
Educators and City Council members are urging NYC to preserve the New Visions data portal, saying it helps schools track attendance, progress to graduation, and support homeless students.
MSCS will pay the state oversight board’s salary. But who will fund its work?
It’s unclear whether the MSCS oversight board’s decisions will be backed by state or local dollars.
What We’re Reading
Boulder County coalition proposes early childhood countywide tax, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
Bible stories are approved as required reading in Texas public schools, Associated Press