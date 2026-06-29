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Good morning.

Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools are under investigation by the federal government. And the Trump administration on Friday threatened to withhold Jeffco’s federal funding.

Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has dug into these investigations and found documents show they are based on back-and-forth emails and have lacked consistent follow-up.