Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Through NYC’s Diversity in Admissions program, Bard Early College High School Manhattan has seen its demographics shift. But changing admissions is only the first step toward true integration. The larger question: What is being done to support these students once they’re enrolled? Our latest episode of P.S. Weekly explores how the school supports underrepresented students.