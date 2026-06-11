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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Through NYC’s Diversity in Admissions program, Bard Early College High School Manhattan has seen its demographics shift. But changing admissions is only the first step toward true integration. The larger question: What is being done to support these students once they’re enrolled? Our latest episode of P.S. Weekly explores how the school supports underrepresented students.
And if you’re a P.S. Weekly fan — or just want to beat the heat — join us this evening at 6 p.m. at the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library for a live event where student journalists will lead a conversation about pressing issues in the city’s school system. RSVP here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill
GOP members of Congress pressed district leaders for Chicago, Virginia’s Loudoun County, and San Francisco about issues ranging from abortion to algebra.
CPS CEO Macquline King testified before Congress. Here are 3 key takeaways.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King and superintendents from San Francisco and Virginia testified in Congress about school policies on transgender students and sex education.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani admin rocked by claims of ‘rigged investigation’ into NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, New York Post
Norwood teacher wins $25,000 award for inspiring students through environmental justice, Bronx Times