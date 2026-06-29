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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
In today’s top story, Hannah Dellinger takes readers inside one of the Detroit school district’s 10 Health Hubs, and the “navigators” who help connect students and families to resources they need, from housing to medical care. The district created these health hubs to improve attendance, and officials say they have helped to do that since the first ones opened in 2023. You can read Hannah’s story for more.
Also, don’t forget to take our survey about Michigan’s gubernatorial contest, and let us know what educaiton issues you want the next governor to address.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Housing, groceries, and medical needs: Detroit’s Health Hubs helping to get kids to school
Students who used DPSCD Health Hubs in 2024-25 had better daily attendance than those who didn’t. Here’s how these hubs are helping families and children with support services.
How should Michigan’s next governor improve education? We want to hear from you.
Five major-party candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election in Michigan. Share your thoughts on how the next governor can improve schools and education.
Around Chalkbeat
Inside two Title IX investigations in Colorado that reflect a ‘new way of doing business’ under Trump
Documents obtained through public records requests shed light on how the second Trump administration is approaching student civil rights enforcement.
Trump administration gives Jeffco 10 days to change policies or risk losing federal funding
Jeffco Public Schools said it could lose more than $90 million in federal funding that serves its 74,000 students.
Mamdani promised to cut wasteful education contracts. Critics say he picked the wrong one.
Educators and City Council members are urging NYC to preserve the New Visions data portal, saying it helps schools track attendance, progress to graduation, and support homeless students.
What We’re Reading
Michigan’s school funding system is overdue for a smart update, Bridge Michigan (Opinion)
Mike Esseily officially hired as Dearborn Public Schools superintendent, Arab American News (Opinion)
What the rise of classical schools says about what parents want, Detroit News (Opinion)