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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
A new report from the Education Trust-Midwest draws attention to inequities Michigan’s neediest students face in accessing advanced coursework. This is particularly leaving behind students of color, students from low-income homes, English learners, and students who live in rural and urban communities.
A key statistic from the report: Students in the state’s lowest poverty school districts have, on average, over seven times more AP course options than the highest poverty districts. You can read my story here.
Local News
Report: Michigan’s neediest students lack access to advanced coursework.
The Education Trust-Midwest, says students of color, students from low-income homes, students with disabilities, and students from rural and urban communities lack access to advanced classes.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
What happened when Los Angeles parents got better school choice information?
Letters with student-growth data helped families select more effective high schools — but only when the information spread through school communities.
Colorado isn’t cutting the amount it pays for homeschool enrichment students. Here’s why.
Lawmakers decided to rein in homeschool enrichment costs by taking aim at the Monument-based co-op fueling most of the recent growth.
Why the Philadelphia school district will phase out a special education program
The Philadelphia school district will wind down its Intensive Learning Support program in order to reduce the number of students with disabilities in separate classes.
What We’re Reading
The Bath Township school bombing at 99: A tragedy still relevant today, Michigan Advance
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat.