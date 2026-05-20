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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

A new report from the Education Trust-Midwest draws attention to inequities Michigan’s neediest students face in accessing advanced coursework. This is particularly leaving behind students of color, students from low-income homes, English learners, and students who live in rural and urban communities.