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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of stories! First up is the news about the Child Care and Development Fund, which will officially unfreeze in May thanks to a boost in funding.
One important caveat from the budget committee meeting yesterday is that this additional funding is for one year — it’ll need to be in the next biennial budget, too.
Questions? Reach us at [email protected].
Local News
Indiana to resume child care vouchers after 15-month freeze, but thousands will remain waitlisted
Indiana will resume child care vouchers after a 15-month freeze, adding 14,000 children to the Child Care and Development Fund program. Around 20,000 additional children will remain on a waitlist.
Around Chalkbeat
Cesar Chavez Elementary in Back of the Yards to be renamed — and neighbors can weigh in
Chicago Public Schools is renaming the Cesar E. Chavez Multicultural Academic Center after the famed farmworkers’ rights activist was accused of rape and sexual abuse.
These 4 Detroit district schools are closing. What will happen to their students?
The closure of four small DPSCD schools at the end of this school year will save the district between $10 million-$19 million, officials say.
Where is NYC’s 2026-27 public school calendar? Kamar Samuels says it’s coming next week.
NYC families are still waiting for the 2026-27 calendar. Chancellor Kamar Samuels says it should be released by next week.
What We’re Reading
Early intervention services for young children boost later test scores, Hechinger Report
Union schools to enroll students as legal battle continues, Indiana Capital Chronicle