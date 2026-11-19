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Good morning. Reema Amin here with Chalkbeat Chicago, bringing you news out of Springfield.

My nimble colleague, Makiya Seminera, traveled to the state capital yesterday to understand how the legislature’s veto session might play out for schools. Top Illinois lawmakers confirmed what many observers have been warning for months: It’s unlikely the state will devote any additional funding to schools right now, Makiya reports.

That didn’t deter unions, who came out in force on Wednesday to push for more money. But for now, this means CPS will likely resort to midyear layoffs.