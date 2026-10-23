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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

A 2022 Pennsylvania law was meant to ensure that kids coming out of the juvenile justice system got the credits they earned in classes behind bars.

But nearly five years later, there’s little proof that it’s working. Students and educators say a lack of training and oversight has left families of formerly incarcerated students to fight for their education without adequate support from the carceral and educational systems.

Other news this week: Philadelphia’s school district plans to overhaul how it teaches social studies after congressional accusations of antisemitism. Find that story here.