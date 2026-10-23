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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
A 2022 Pennsylvania law was meant to ensure that kids coming out of the juvenile justice system got the credits they earned in classes behind bars.
But nearly five years later, there’s little proof that it’s working. Students and educators say a lack of training and oversight has left families of formerly incarcerated students to fight for their education without adequate support from the carceral and educational systems.
Other news this week: Philadelphia’s school district plans to overhaul how it teaches social studies after congressional accusations of antisemitism. Find that story here.
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Local News
Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe
Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.
Around Chalkbeat
New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation
The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry
Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate
What We’re Reading
Pa. students soon won’t be able to use cell phones in school. Here’s what to know about the ban, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Companies invent credentials without proof they pay off, The Hechinger Report