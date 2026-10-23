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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

A 2022 Pennsylvania law was meant to ensure that kids coming out of the juvenile justice system got the credits they earned in classes behind bars.

But nearly five years later, there’s little proof that it’s working. Students and educators say a lack of training and oversight has left families of formerly incarcerated students to fight for their education without adequate support from the carceral and educational systems.

Read more in our featured story.

Other news this week: Philadelphia’s school district plans to overhaul how it teaches social studies after congressional accusations of antisemitism. Find that story here.

Got a question or story tip? Reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe

Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe

Philadelphia plans to launch a new social studies curriculum. It comes after mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers into alleged antisemitism in the district.
Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.

Pennsylvania’s Act 1 guarantees help for formerly incarcerated students. Some say it’s falling short.

Act 1 guaranteed high school credits for kids coming out of the juvenile justice system so they could continue their education. But a lack of oversight has left students frustrated.

Around Chalkbeat

New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation

New Jersey school segregation case back in court as judges weigh potential constitutional violation

Civil rights groups filed suit in 2018 over what they say is unconstitutional school segregation. Attorneys for the state say their reliance on enrollment data falls short.
The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry

The Trump official who compared ed-tech to the tobacco industry

The Trump administration is divided over classroom technology, with some promoting AI in schools while others warn about harmful screen time.
Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case on whether states can require religious preschools receiving public funds to follow LGBTQ non-discrimination rules.

What We’re Reading

Philly teens advocate for universal free student SEPTA passes, WHYY

Pa. students soon won’t be able to use cell phones in school. Here’s what to know about the ban, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)

Companies invent credentials without proof they pay off, The Hechinger Report

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