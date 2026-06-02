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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our stories! I hope everyone has had a wonderful start to summer and a happy graduation season.
We’d love to hear what you’re thinking about this summer. Reach us at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
These KIPP fifth graders are learning money management skills so they will never be a ‘brokie’
KIPP middle school students say they want to be intentional about their finances as they learn money management skills in class.
Virtual event: Has the Trump administration returned education to the states?
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will discuss how Trump’s education agenda shows up in their schools.
What We’re Reading
Five big changes coming to higher education July 1, Hechinger Report
Why Indiana University Opened Its AI College Class to the Public, U.S. News and World Report