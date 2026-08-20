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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

In K-12 education, policymakers often devote more resources to educating the highest-need students. But at the college level, it’s the opposite: The most selective colleges enroll more affluent students and spend far more per student. Our top story this morning, from Chalkbeat Ideas, digs into a new study that lays out how higher education can exacerbate inequities.

Also, in case you missed it, a City Council bill that would give paraprofessionals a one-time $10,000 pay bump became law on Wednesday. And even though Mayor Zohran Mamdani supported a similar bill on the campaign trail, the city promptly filed a lawsuit challenging the payments. City officials argue the payments improperly sidestep the collective bargaining process.