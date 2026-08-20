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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

In K-12 education, policymakers often devote more resources to educating the highest-need students. But at the college level, it’s the opposite: The most selective colleges enroll more affluent students and spend far more per student. Our top story this morning, from Chalkbeat Ideas, digs into a new study that lays out how higher education can exacerbate inequities.

Also, in case you missed it, a City Council bill that would give paraprofessionals a one-time $10,000 pay bump became law on Wednesday. And even though Mayor Zohran Mamdani supported a similar bill on the campaign trail, the city promptly filed a lawsuit challenging the payments. City officials argue the payments improperly sidestep the collective bargaining process.

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Local News

NYC paraprofessionals’ $10,000 pay bump becomes law as City Hall vows a legal challenge

NYC paraprofessionals’ $10,000 pay bump becomes law as City Hall vows a legal challenge

NYC paraprofessionals are set to get $10,000 payments under a new law, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration says it will challenge the measure in court.

Around Chalkbeat

The most advantaged students attend the best-funded colleges. Does it have to be this way?

The most advantaged students attend the best-funded colleges. Does it have to be this way?

A new study finds selective colleges enroll richer, higher-scoring students and spend far more on their education than less selective schools.

How much do students trust higher ed leaders?

How much do students trust higher ed leaders?

A new survey shows they trust their decisions more than those made by state and federal politicians.

What We’re Reading

Manhattan middle school principal charged with sexually abusing kids, Gothamist

Portrait of a Graduate Initiatives Can Fail, but New York’s Doesn’t Have To, The 74 (Opinion)

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