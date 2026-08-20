Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
In K-12 education, policymakers often devote more resources to educating the highest-need students. But at the college level, it’s the opposite: The most selective colleges enroll more affluent students and spend far more per student. Our top story this morning, from Chalkbeat Ideas, digs into a new study that lays out how higher education can exacerbate inequities.
Also, in case you missed it, a City Council bill that would give paraprofessionals a one-time $10,000 pay bump became law on Wednesday. And even though Mayor Zohran Mamdani supported a similar bill on the campaign trail, the city promptly filed a lawsuit challenging the payments. City officials argue the payments improperly sidestep the collective bargaining process.
Finally, we’re running a back-to-school membership campaign to invite readers who value Chalkbeat’s reporting to help sustain it. If our journalism helps you understand what’s happening in schools and why it matters, consider becoming a member today so our reporters can do this work all year long. Support Chalkbeat.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
NYC paraprofessionals’ $10,000 pay bump becomes law as City Hall vows a legal challenge
NYC paraprofessionals are set to get $10,000 payments under a new law, but Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration says it will challenge the measure in court.
Around Chalkbeat
The most advantaged students attend the best-funded colleges. Does it have to be this way?
A new study finds selective colleges enroll richer, higher-scoring students and spend far more on their education than less selective schools.
How much do students trust higher ed leaders?
A new survey shows they trust their decisions more than those made by state and federal politicians.