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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
With multiple schools in Detroit closing at the end of the school year, Chalkbeat and BridgeDetroit reporters are setting out to capture how parents are navigating the process of choosing new schools for their children. If you’re a parent at one of the affected schools, you can help us by filling out this survey. You can learn more here.
Also, be sure to check out this story about the new Michigan Teacher of the Year who was announced this week.
Local News
If your child’s Detroit school is closing in June, we want to hear from you.
Four schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will close at the end of the current school year. A charter school may also close.
Special education teacher is the new Michigan Teacher of the Year
Erik Meerschaert learned during a surprise announcement Wednesday that he is the Michigan Teacher of the Year for 2026-27. He will have a seat at regular meetings of the State Board of Education.
Around Chalkbeat
When 2 schools become 1: What gets lost in a merger?
P.S. Weekly pulls the curtain back on school mergers: How are students affected? Hear from a Brooklyn student whose school moved in with its downstairs neighbor.
Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school
TCAP retesting begins on May 20, the day before MSCS closes for break. It’s the last chance for third graders to avoid intervention measures.
Private schools, public dollars: A staggering racial gap in NYC special education tuition payments
NYC spent $723 million on private school tuition payments for students with disabilities, but students of color in higher-need neighborhoods are far less likely to benefit.
What We’re Reading
Dearborn Public Schools accidentally serves non-halal pepperoni to students during Ramadan, CBS Detroit
Thumbnail image by Hannah Dellinger/Chalkbeat