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Good morning. Reema Amin here to help you start off your week with some education news.
Districts across the nation, like Chicago, have long offered gifted and talented classes that offer accelerated learning to children who test into those programs.
However, over in New York City, some parents took issue with how gifted classes academically sorted and segregated kids from a very young age. So some schools there tried a different approach: International Baccalaureate.
One young student has been exposed to creative writing because of the IB programming at her school. She told Amy Zimmer, our New York City bureau chief, that she “couldn’t imagine her life” now without writing.
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What We’re Reading
CPS, archdiocese trade blame as funding runs out for Catholic school special education tutoring, Chicago Sun-Times
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