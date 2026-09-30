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Hi! It’s Lily and Erica on the national desk. Today’s big story is about what could be a big source of funding for public and private schools alike — the upcoming federal education tax credit. Keep reading for more on the aftermath of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ viral essay, and to find out what researchers say could be critical to stop superintendent churn.

There are still unknowns about how the program will work. The U.S. Department of Treasury is expected to release more specific rules governing the program by the end of September. If you don’t have a calendar handy, that’s today. We plan on digging in — so send us your questions.

“This money will disproportionately flow to private school families, and to the extent it flows to public school families, it will disproportionately flow to better off families,” said Jon Valant, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution, a think tank.

But there are skeptics of the idea that the tax credit represents a big new pot of money for public education.

Some of them are launching scholarship-granting organizations to help districts and charters cover services often seen as “extra” for students, such as SAT tutoring, field trips, or summer camp. One school finance expert has suggested school districts think outside of the box to use tax credit money to help their students and their bottom line.

Many believe the new federal tax credit is a means for the federal government to expand private school choice. But a growing number of public school leaders and supporters are envisioning ways their students can benefit from the credit , too.

After-school programs and tutoring are likely ways public school students could benefit from the new federal education tax credit. But some public school advocates are thinking bigger. (Craig Hudson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

More National News

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay about her daughter’s experience in New York City public schools has ignited a national dialogue about education and parents’ choices. From the trade-offs Black parents face in enrolling their children in predominantly white schools to the modern value of school integration, the piece definitely has people talking.

New York City’s mayor also read Hannah-Jones’ viral essay. While Mayor Zohran Mamdani found the piece “devastating,” and said improving the system is an “urgent necessity,” he offered little in the way of concrete policy during a local radio interview. He did say that he would implement recommendations from a task force about school diversity. But Hannah-Jones told Chalkbeat that she worries such a move is a stalling tactic. Nine months into his administration, Mamdani hasn’t focused a lot on improving the nation’s largest school district.

A group of California lawmakers is renewing a push to keep immigration enforcement agents away from schools. In the first few months of the school year, districts and communities say ICE agents have arrested parents outside of school bus stops, near elementary schools, and have stranded students at school while their parents are detained. Department of Homeland Security officials continue to say that they are not targeting schools or bus stops.