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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
One of the state’s largest enrichment programs for homeschooled students won’t operate this year. The program, Colorado Homeschool Enrichment, or CHE, provided about six hours of state-funded classes a week. Some campuses offered activities that aren’t typically available to full-time public school students, including trips to skydiving centers, climbing gyms, and water parks like Great Wolf Lodge. Read more.
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Local News
Huge homeschool enrichment program closes in Colorado, following stricter rules and demise of authorizer
A publicly funded homeschool enrichment program that served nearly 2,800 students last year has closed for now, according to an email from the group’s CEO.
Around Chalkbeat
‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books
Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.
To change football culture, Philly’s high school coaches tackle emotions
A training program for coaches in Philadelphia seeks to help players deal with trauma off the field.
What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum
Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.
What We’re Reading
Colorado students can be expelled for social media posts made outside of school. Attorneys say that violates the First Amendment., Denver Post (Paywall)