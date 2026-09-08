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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

One of the state’s largest enrichment programs for homeschooled students won’t operate this year. The program, Colorado Homeschool Enrichment, or CHE, provided about six hours of state-funded classes a week. Some campuses offered activities that aren’t typically available to full-time public school students, including trips to skydiving centers, climbing gyms, and water parks like Great Wolf Lodge. Read more.

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Local News

Huge homeschool enrichment program closes in Colorado, following stricter rules and demise of authorizer

Huge homeschool enrichment program closes in Colorado, following stricter rules and demise of authorizer

A publicly funded homeschool enrichment program that served nearly 2,800 students last year has closed for now, according to an email from the group’s CEO.

Around Chalkbeat

‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books

‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books

Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.

To change football culture, Philly’s high school coaches tackle emotions

To change football culture, Philly’s high school coaches tackle emotions

A training program for coaches in Philadelphia seeks to help players deal with trauma off the field.

What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum

What to know from Philadelphia’s review of its English language arts curriculum

Experts recommend that the district tweak its phonics instruction for its youngest learners to improve literacy.

What We’re Reading

Colorado students across the state walk out of school to protest ICE crackdown, CPR

Colorado students can be expelled for social media posts made outside of school. Attorneys say that violates the First Amendment., Denver Post (Paywall)

Colorado-wide student protest against ICE turns violent in Denver, Colorado Sun

One School District’s Fight Against Trump’s Anti-Transgender Push, New York Times

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