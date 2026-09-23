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Good morning, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat.
In our top story today, we breakdown where candidates for the Detroit Public Schools Community District stand on how to reduce chronic absenteeism.
The district has steadily reduced the share of students who are chronically absent, from a high of 76.7% in the 2021-22 school year to 60% at the end of the 2025-26 school year.
While the decline is notable, a large number of students still do not attend school regularly. A student is considered chronically absent if they miss 10% or more of the school year, or 18 days in a 180-day school year.
You can read the full story here and more linked below.
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How Detroit school board candidates would address chronic absenteeism
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