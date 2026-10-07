An essay by New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has touched off intense debate about the quality of her daughter’s education — and the choice her family made to enroll in racially and economically segregated schools.

With high school applications opening yesterday, families must make sense of hundreds of different programs. It can be difficult to find good information about whether a high-poverty school is helping students make academic progress, whether teachers trust the principal, or how often students are suspended. That’s why we teamed up with our friends at The City Reporter to create a guide that explains the dizzying array of data and tools families can use to help make sense of their options from kindergarten through 12th grade.