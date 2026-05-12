Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our stories, including one to share with your most civically-minded friends — an FAQ for prospective school board candidates !

After watching hundreds of school board meetings over the years, I truly believe there’s no better place to see democracy in action. At the same time, it’s not an easy gig, and some communities have had fewer candidates for these seats than in the past. Not to mention, this year will be the first test of a new law making these races partisan in Indiana.