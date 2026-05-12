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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our stories, including one to share with your most civically-minded friends — an FAQ for prospective school board candidates!
After watching hundreds of school board meetings over the years, I truly believe there’s no better place to see democracy in action. At the same time, it’s not an easy gig, and some communities have had fewer candidates for these seats than in the past. Not to mention, this year will be the first test of a new law making these races partisan in Indiana.
I tried to answer common questions about running for school board below. But if you have others, reach us at [email protected].
Plus, Indianapolis Public Schools announced additional budget cuts late Monday. Amelia has the details below.
Local News
How to run for school board in Indiana
Potential school board candidates need to file their paperwork by a mid-June deadline in order to run in the November 2026 election. Here’s what else they need to know.
Indianapolis Public Schools announces $17 million in central office cuts for 2026-27
Indianapolis Public Schools to cut $17 million in central office for 2026-27 school year as district faces financial shortfall. This follows $7 million in school-based budget cuts.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools cut hundreds of custodian jobs last year. Staff say their schools are dirtier.
The survey came a couple of months after the district cut hundreds of custodians and moved away from private custodial services.
Gov. Polis says federal tax-credit program won’t violate Colorado anti-discrimination laws
Gov. Jared Polis talked about his decision to opt Colorado into a federal tax-credit scholarship program during a Friday event.
What We’re Reading
A lifeline or ‘dystopian’?: Schools open parking lots for homeless students and families, Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat