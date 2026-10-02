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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Trenten is a 7th grader in Detroit whose family’s housing challenges have worsened his academic struggles. As I was reading freelancer Rachel Fradette’s story that we published Thursday, I kept wondering whether the state’s investments in training and curriculum will have long-term success in improving literacy if challenges like those facing Trenten’s family aren’t also addressed. You can read more about Trenten, and the role experts say poverty plays in student success, here.

Also, Hannah has a story about a slate of candidates running in the race for five seats on the DPSCD board. Five of the candidates represent the group By Any Means Necessary, which describes itself as a “militant” and “anti-fascist,” group. You can read more here.

Also, we break down what candidates say about whether parents should be held accountable for their children’s chronic absenteeism.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

How to fix Michigan’s literacy crisis? Start with poverty and housing solutions, experts say

How to fix Michigan’s literacy crisis? Start with poverty and housing solutions, experts say

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates are focused on training and getting back to the basics to improve literacy. But some experts say the state must also address issues related to poverty, such as housing insecurity.
5 Detroit school board candidates run as a slate backed by ‘militant’ ‘anti-fascist’ activism group

5 Detroit school board candidates run as a slate backed by ‘militant’ ‘anti-fascist’ activism group

The BAMN candidates are the only ideologically based slate running in the DPSCD board election. Their group describes themselves as “militant” “anti-fascism” activists.
Should parents be held accountable for their children’s chronic absenteeism? Board candidates weigh in.

Should parents be held accountable for their children’s chronic absenteeism? Board candidates weigh in.

With five Detroit school board seats up for election Nov. 3, candidates share their views on parents’ role in improving attendance.

Around Chalkbeat

Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

The One Big Beautiful Bill’s education tax credit could supercharge private school choice. Some hope it will help public school students too via tutoring, enrichment, and more.
After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

Hannah-Jones said she was glad Mamdani promised a plan, but she worries momentum for school integration has “gone completely dormant.”
Why a puzzling wait for state test scores is especially hard on Philadelphia middle schoolers

Why a puzzling wait for state test scores is especially hard on Philadelphia middle schoolers

Philadelphia uses PSSA test scores to determine students’ eligibility for magnet school admissions. But middle schoolers are still waiting on their results.
Newark schools says a state audit found ‘nothing.’ The auditors flagged the Criminal Justice division.

Newark schools says a state audit found ‘nothing.’ The auditors flagged the Criminal Justice division.

The audit found Newark Public Schools received excess state aid and gaps in employee background checks. District officials disputed many of its findings yet celebrated the results.
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What We’re Reading

Around half of Michigan high schools lack athletic trainers, investigation finds, WILX

DPSCD Superintendent Shares His Advice For A Great School Year, Michigan Chronicle

Jackson school administrator sues, alleges being told to 'smile more', Detroit News (Paywall)

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