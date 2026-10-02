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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Trenten is a 7th grader in Detroit whose family’s housing challenges have worsened his academic struggles. As I was reading freelancer Rachel Fradette’s story that we published Thursday, I kept wondering whether the state’s investments in training and curriculum will have long-term success in improving literacy if challenges like those facing Trenten’s family aren’t also addressed. You can read more about Trenten, and the role experts say poverty plays in student success, here.

Also, Hannah has a story about a slate of candidates running in the race for five seats on the DPSCD board. Five of the candidates represent the group By Any Means Necessary, which describes itself as a “militant” and “anti-fascist,” group. You can read more here.