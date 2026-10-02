Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Trenten is a 7th grader in Detroit whose family’s housing challenges have worsened his academic struggles. As I was reading freelancer Rachel Fradette’s story that we published Thursday, I kept wondering whether the state’s investments in training and curriculum will have long-term success in improving literacy if challenges like those facing Trenten’s family aren’t also addressed. You can read more about Trenten, and the role experts say poverty plays in student success, here.
Also, Hannah has a story about a slate of candidates running in the race for five seats on the DPSCD board. Five of the candidates represent the group By Any Means Necessary, which describes itself as a “militant” and “anti-fascist,” group. You can read more here.
Also, we break down what candidates say about whether parents should be held accountable for their children’s chronic absenteeism.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
How to fix Michigan’s literacy crisis? Start with poverty and housing solutions, experts say
5 Detroit school board candidates run as a slate backed by ‘militant’ ‘anti-fascist’ activism group
Should parents be held accountable for their children’s chronic absenteeism? Board candidates weigh in.
Around Chalkbeat
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice
After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics
Why a puzzling wait for state test scores is especially hard on Philadelphia middle schoolers
Newark schools says a state audit found ‘nothing.’ The auditors flagged the Criminal Justice division.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
DPSCD Superintendent Shares His Advice For A Great School Year, Michigan Chronicle
Jackson school administrator sues, alleges being told to 'smile more', Detroit News (Paywall)