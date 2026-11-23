Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Today we’re sharing a How I Teach feature from Bri Hatch, a reporter for Chalkbeat’s Tennessee bureau. I’m always intrigued by the various nontraditional ways people enter the teaching profession. In this profile, Bri writes about Denise Wilson, who 10 years ago was working at Wendy’s and helping her teenage coworkers who struggled with counting money. They told her she should become a teacher. And she did. You can read more about this teacher, and the many students she helps feed on a regular basis, here.
Communities depend on strong schools. Strong schools depend on strong journalism. Donate any amount today so we can keep providing strong, dependable education news.
Around Chalkbeat
Last year, this Memphis teacher started a school food pantry. It now serves over 250 students.
Chicago bids goodbye to three decades of mayors controlling public schools
Denver school board, superintendent disagree on whether goals should be aspirational or realistic
What We’re Reading
Walled Lake considers school closure amid declining enrollment, Michigan Public
Reply
or to participate