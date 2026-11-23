Today we’re sharing a How I Teach feature from Bri Hatch, a reporter for Chalkbeat’s Tennessee bureau. I’m always intrigued by the various nontraditional ways people enter the teaching profession. In this profile, Bri writes about Denise Wilson, who 10 years ago was working at Wendy’s and helping her teenage coworkers who struggled with counting money. They told her she should become a teacher. And she did. You can read more about this teacher, and the many students she helps feed on a regular basis, here.