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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Our top story today, from our colleagues on the national team, zooms in on a little-known front in the growing battle over the role of technology in schools: superintendents’ inboxes. Five district leaders from across the country opened their inboxes to help us get a better sense of the veritable flood of ed tech email pitches they have to wade through on a daily basis. The story puts you right in their shoes, with interactive features to see how you’d handle the challenge of sorting out what’s worthwhile.
And in case you missed it, there was a major tech glitch affecting scores of students in New York City and beyond yesterday: Many kids couldn’t log into their state math exams. State education officials told schools they could delay or postpone the exams, and pointed the finger at vendor NWEA for the snag. We appreciated hearing from those of you who shared your testing troubles yesterday, and we’d love to hear how it goes today. Email us at [email protected].
Local News
Tech glitches disrupt state math exams across New York
Tech problems blocked many students from logging into New York’s grade 3-8 math exams, forcing delays and raising fresh concerns about the shift to computer-based testing.
Around Chalkbeat
How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox
Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
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Detroit district says it will not renew Barack Obama Leadership Academy’s charter despite protests
DPSCD officials have criticized the school’s academic results and financial track record. The charter school educates 300 students and is seeking a new authorizer to stay open.
What We’re Reading
Thumbnail image by Thomas Wilburn / Chalkbeat