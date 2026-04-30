How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox

Our top story today, from our colleagues on the national team, zooms in on a little-known front in the growing battle over the role of technology in schools: superintendents’ inboxes. Five district leaders from across the country opened their inboxes to help us get a better sense of the veritable flood of ed tech email pitches they have to wade through on a daily basis. The story puts you right in their shoes, with interactive features to see how you’d handle the challenge of sorting out what’s worthwhile.