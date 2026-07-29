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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Of course, plenty of students have anxiety about learning math. But, do teachers get anxiety over teaching the subject?
Matt Barnum reports on results of surveys given to thousands of Indiana teachers for a recently published paper that sought to answer that question.
Of the teachers asked how confident they were teaching math, just over half were highly confident, and nearly 40% reported middling confidence. Around 11% of the teachers had significant apprehension about the subject.
Researchers then set out to find whether students learn less when they’re taught by anxious math teachers. To find out, read the full story linked below.
Plus: Time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event. On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. I hope to see you there!
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Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
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What We’re Reading
Judge lifts Grosse Pointe schools' ban on parent over LGBTQ+ flag complaint, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Education Department opens parental rights case against Ann Arbor schools over transgender policy, Michigan Advance
Hazel Park superintendent put on administrative leave for second time, CBS News Detroit