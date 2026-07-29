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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Of course, plenty of students have anxiety about learning math. But, do teachers get anxiety over teaching the subject?

Matt Barnum reports on results of surveys given to thousands of Indiana teachers for a recently published paper that sought to answer that question.

Of the teachers asked how confident they were teaching math, just over half were highly confident, and nearly 40% reported middling confidence. Around 11% of the teachers had significant apprehension about the subject.

Researchers then set out to find whether students learn less when they’re taught by anxious math teachers. To find out, read the full story linked below.

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