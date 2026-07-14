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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories!
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How should schools use AI? Illinois is providing some guidance for teachers and districts.
Illinois school districts creating policies on artificial intelligence use in the classroom for teachers and students can now look to new guidance from the state board of education.
What Detroiters should know about the proposed school operating millage on the Aug. 4 ballot
Detroit voters on Aug. 4 will decide the fate of a Detroit Public Schools Community District tax proposal that, if approved, will ensure the district has needed operating revenue.
Pennsylvania state budget includes $157 million more for Philadelphia’s schools
The budget also directs more funding to career training programs and special education. But it does not include the cellphone ban sought by Josh Shapiro.
What We’re Reading
Southwest Allen County Schools picked for initiative focused on special education students, Journal Gazette