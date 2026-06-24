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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Education is a critical issue in Michigan’s governor’s race. We want to know how you think the winner should shape policy for the state’s 1.3 million school children.

Chalkbeat Detroit and the Detroit Free Press are collaborating this election season to cover education issues that are key in the gubernatorial contest. To help guide our coverage, we’re asking you to take a few minutes to fill out this survey. Your feedback is critical to ensuring we understand what issues are important.

Also in the headlines, Matt Barnum takes a look at data to answer a simple but contested question: How likely is it that students can skip a four-year degree and make a good living or achieve “economic mobility”?