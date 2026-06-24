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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Education is a critical issue in Michigan’s governor’s race. We want to know how you think the winner should shape policy for the state’s 1.3 million school children.
Chalkbeat Detroit and the Detroit Free Press are collaborating this election season to cover education issues that are key in the gubernatorial contest. To help guide our coverage, we’re asking you to take a few minutes to fill out this survey. Your feedback is critical to ensuring we understand what issues are important.
Also in the headlines, Matt Barnum takes a look at data to answer a simple but contested question: How likely is it that students can skip a four-year degree and make a good living or achieve “economic mobility”?
As always, you can reach us with tips, questions, or story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
How should Michigan’s next governor improve education? We want to hear from you.
Five major-party candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election in Michigan. Share your thoughts on how the next governor can improve schools and education.
Around Chalkbeat
Non-college career pathways have a math problem
A Chalkbeat analysis of federal wage data finds some trades offer middle-class wages, but many common jobs that don’t require bachelor’s degrees fall short.
Blending algebra and geometry: An approach to high school math slowly gains favor
Supporters say integrated math opens doors to a variety of STEM pathways in high school. The tradeoff? It may leave some students unprepared for calculus.
As the fight over the Memphis schools takeover looms, these parents say they’re hopeful for change
At an event run by Memphis Lift, local parents said they’re optimistic about the new state takeover board improving district performance.
Amid Chicago budget crunch, more schools lean on dollars they raise independently
As CPS grapples with massive funding challenges, more schools are turning to private fundraising to pay for essentials, including staff and student clubs.
Only 8% of Philly voters say public education is headed in the right direction
Most voters say Philadelphia schools are on the wrong track as the district grapples with closures, budget tensions, and staffing challenges.
What We’re Reading
Michigan Department of Education unveils new plan to support students with disabilities, Michigan Public
Michigan Supreme Court rejects school safety case, The Detroit News (Paywall)
How Michigan is trying to get more men into college, The Hechinger Report