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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

This election, voters decided on 33 school district property tax measures. As in previous years, more passed than not. Senior Reporter Ann Schimke breaks down the results.

Who will fill the Denver school board’s open seat? Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar gives a first look at the candidates vying for the job.