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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

This election, voters decided on 33 school district property tax measures. As in previous years, more passed than not. Senior Reporter Ann Schimke breaks down the results.

Who will fill the Denver school board’s open seat? Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar gives a first look at the candidates vying for the job.

Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Here’s how school district tax measures fared in Colorado this year

Here’s how school district tax measures fared in Colorado this year

More than half of school district tax measures passed Tuesday, but there were some notable losses in big districts.
12 applicants for Denver school board vacancy talk about school closures, rebuilding trust

12 applicants for Denver school board vacancy talk about school closures, rebuilding trust

The vacancy was created by the resignation of DJ Torres, who represented central-east Denver’s District 3. He said the board spent too much time on “internal conflict.”

Around Chalkbeat

Philadelphia state test scores are months late. Now state officials want to change the cut scores.

Philadelphia state test scores are months late. Now state officials want to change the cut scores.

The proposal would result in more students being classified as “advanced” on Pennsylvania’s state math and reading tests, officials said.
NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?

NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?

P.S. 105 is one of eight New York City schools using trauma-informed support, smaller classes, and therapy through the Path program to help students with emotional disabilities.

What We’re Reading

Phil Weiser and statehouse Democrats are already planning tweaks to Colorado ballot measures on fentanyl, transgender youth, Colorado Sun

Parents file civil complaint regarding Poudre School District school closure plan, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Budget constraints prompt Fort Lewis College to decrease employee raises, revisit hiring policies, The Durango Herald (Paywall)

Cortez middle school band teacher named Southwestern Division winner of national excellence award, Cortez Journal (Paywall)

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