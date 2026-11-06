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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.
This election, voters decided on 33 school district property tax measures. As in previous years, more passed than not. Senior Reporter Ann Schimke breaks down the results.
Who will fill the Denver school board’s open seat? Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar gives a first look at the candidates vying for the job.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Here’s how school district tax measures fared in Colorado this year
12 applicants for Denver school board vacancy talk about school closures, rebuilding trust
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia state test scores are months late. Now state officials want to change the cut scores.
NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?
What We’re Reading
Phil Weiser and statehouse Democrats are already planning tweaks to Colorado ballot measures on fentanyl, transgender youth, Colorado Sun
Parents file civil complaint regarding Poudre School District school closure plan, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Budget constraints prompt Fort Lewis College to decrease employee raises, revisit hiring policies, The Durango Herald (Paywall)
Cortez middle school band teacher named Southwestern Division winner of national excellence award, Cortez Journal (Paywall)
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