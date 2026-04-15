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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.

Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.

Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter Sammy Caiola spoke with teens across the city about how they use music to process their grief. Many also make music that they hope will help deter violence.

In other news, after the visiting Dutch king and queen left Philly’s Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School on Monday, I asked students photographing the event what they thought. Their answer? Covering high-stakes sports games and school events prepared them for this moment.