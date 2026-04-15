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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.

Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.

Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter Sammy Caiola spoke with teens across the city about how they use music to process their grief. Many also make music that they hope will help deter violence.

Check out their stories and some of their lyrics here.

In other news, after the visiting Dutch king and queen left Philly’s Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School on Monday, I asked students photographing the event what they thought. Their answer? Covering high-stakes sports games and school events prepared them for this moment.

Reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.

Local News

The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence

The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence

Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.

Around Chalkbeat

Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.

Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.

State lawmakers are planning legislation that would halve funding for many homeschool enrichment programs. New guardrails could be on the way, too.

IPEC just met for the first time. Here’s what the new Indianapolis schools board discussed.

IPEC just met for the first time. Here’s what the new Indianapolis schools board discussed.

Indiana lawmakers established IPEC to manage key operations for IPS and charter schools in the city. The body is beginning work on considering whether to seek a property tax increase this fall.

Will bipartisan education reform make a comeback? 3 reasons it could — and 3 obstacles

Will bipartisan education reform make a comeback? 3 reasons it could — and 3 obstacles

A new push to overhaul education is taking shape as learning declines persist. But weak public demand and fuzzy messaging could still block it.

What We’re Reading

Disabled children are being kicked out of preschools at alarming rates, report finds, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)

Pittsburgh advocates want additional feedback on PPS school closures ahead of expected vote, WESA

Student teachers in Pa. can apply for $10,000 stipends starting this week, KYW Newsradio

Extra Credit

On Thursday, Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting a screening of the documentary “Free Joan Little” for local educators. Check it out here.

Thumbnail image by Kriston Jae Bethel for The New York Times.

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