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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.
Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter Sammy Caiola spoke with teens across the city about how they use music to process their grief. Many also make music that they hope will help deter violence.
In other news, after the visiting Dutch king and queen left Philly’s Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School on Monday, I asked students photographing the event what they thought. Their answer? Covering high-stakes sports games and school events prepared them for this moment.
Reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence
Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.
State lawmakers are planning legislation that would halve funding for many homeschool enrichment programs. New guardrails could be on the way, too.
IPEC just met for the first time. Here’s what the new Indianapolis schools board discussed.
Indiana lawmakers established IPEC to manage key operations for IPS and charter schools in the city. The body is beginning work on considering whether to seek a property tax increase this fall.
Will bipartisan education reform make a comeback? 3 reasons it could — and 3 obstacles
A new push to overhaul education is taking shape as learning declines persist. But weak public demand and fuzzy messaging could still block it.
What We’re Reading
Disabled children are being kicked out of preschools at alarming rates, report finds, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Extra Credit
On Thursday, Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting a screening of the documentary “Free Joan Little” for local educators. Check it out here.
Thumbnail image by Kriston Jae Bethel for The New York Times.