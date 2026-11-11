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Hello, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers says it’s releasing a plan to save 17 schools from closure, improve building conditions, and win back families who have left the school system. We’ll have more on the details of that plan after union leaders announce their proposal. Check back later this morning!

In other news, we have a story today about Philly teens who are trying to leverage social media to change the narrative about guns.

Read more about that effort here. And as always, get in touch by emailing us at [email protected].

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Local News

A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

The UPenn Creators for Community Safety Institute is one year into its mission to slow gun violence through social media. Here’s what its youth creators are up to.

Around Chalkbeat

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Deep-blue Colorado and Washington voted to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. Elected officials are joining LGBTQ advocates to fight the change.
1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

One in eight NYC public school students experienced homelessness last year, marking the 11th consecutive year the total topped 100,000.
Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Two new studies find that students who narrowly fail reading tests subsequently learn more, even though most are never held back.
NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

After Gov. Kathy Hochul opted into a GOP-backed federal tax credit program, a Democratic state senator proposed legislation to take that authority away from her.

What We’re Reading

Dreaming the impossible dream is just a start for our students, The Philadelphia Tribune (Opinion)

Community members in West Philly honor life of Malayshia Alford, KYW Newsradio

Students push back against ‘pause’ of Drexel University’s elementary education major, WHYY

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