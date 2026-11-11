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Hello, Carly here with Chalkbeat Philly.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers says it’s releasing a plan to save 17 schools from closure, improve building conditions, and win back families who have left the school system. We’ll have more on the details of that plan after union leaders announce their proposal. Check back later this morning!

In other news, we have a story today about Philly teens who are trying to leverage social media to change the narrative about guns.



Read more about that effort here. And as always, get in touch by emailing us at [email protected].