Good afternoon.

Higher education has had a public perception problem for years. Annual surveys show that despite a recent rebound, the sector suffers from a general lack of trust.

But a new survey shows students, at least, have more trust in higher education leaders.

New survey data from Lumina Foundation and Gallup finds 55% of students believe their school’s leadership usually makes decisions that are in students’ best interests. The rest expressed reservations, saying they thought leaders acted in their best interest sometimes, rarely, or never. (Lumina is a funder of Chalkbeat. See our funders here, and read our ethics policy here.)

The survey findings also show higher education leaders enjoy a high overall approval rating when it comes to policy. Four out of five students say they trust campus-led solutions to their challenges more than state or federal policies.

But the report says there’s more work to be done. More students still view the value of their degree much more favorably than the decisions university leaders make.