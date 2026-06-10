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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Today’s top story is from Chalkbeat’s national desk and includes some good news for Colorado: All of the state’s teacher preparation programs earned an A or a B rating for teaching reading in a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Read more to learn how other states stacked up.
Also, we’d like to invite you to an upcoming Chalkbeat event: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!
As always, you can reach us at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
Can states run schools better than local boards?
Chalkbeat Ideas looks at state takeovers, federal education funding, growth vs. proficiency, enrollment declines, small schools, and 12th grade NAEP.
An NYC student was ashamed of his antisemitic thoughts. This fellowship helped him resist prejudice.
Roughly 40% of NYC students report witnessing bullying based on race, ethnicity, religion, or immigration status. This program hopes to build empathy and combat discrimination.
What We’re Reading
University of Denver to close departments, merge schools as part of academic restructuring, Denver Post (Paywall)
Dan Snowberger reflects as he steps down from Elizabeth schools, Colorado Community Media
Colorado School of Mines lays off 1% of workforce, Denver Post (Paywall)