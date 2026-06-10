Today’s top story is from Chalkbeat’s national desk and includes some good news for Colorado: All of the state’s teacher preparation programs earned an A or a B rating for teaching reading in a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Read more to learn how other states stacked up.

Also, we’d like to invite you to an upcoming Chalkbeat event: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!