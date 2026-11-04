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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative matters reporter.

Chalkbeat tracked the results of several education-related ballot measures and races last night, including Proposition NN, which appeared headed for victory. If passed, the measure would raise billions for education by allowing Colorado to keep more in tax refunds.

You can read all of our election coverage below.

And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke listened to the Supreme Court oral arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy on Tuesday. Read her story on what the justices said.

This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today. If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.

Thank you for reading. Have a comment, question, or tip? Reach us at [email protected].

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Local News

Election results: Proposition NN could pass, raising money for education

Election results: Proposition NN could pass, raising money for education

Proposition NN would eliminate some or all Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds. If passed, the measure would raise billions for schools.
Amendment 87 and Proposition 136 election results: Results show voters split on Amendment 87

Amendment 87 and Proposition 136 election results: Results show voters split on Amendment 87

Amendment 87 asks voters to restructure the state’s tax code to create a graduated income tax. But the measure faces a competing ballot initiative in Proposition 136.
Election results: Colorado’s Prop 134 seems on track to pass

Election results: Colorado’s Prop 134 seems on track to pass

If passed, trangender students in Colorado wouldn’t be allowed to join school sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing by slim margins in early election results

Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing by slim margins in early election results

The mill levy overrides would raise a total of $133 million for teacher pay raises, career and technical education classes, and building maintenance.
Democrats lead in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show

Democrats lead in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show

Three seats on the nine-member partisan board are up for election. All three races feature incumbents.
Democrats hold commanding lead in University of Colorado Board of Regents 2026 election

Democrats hold commanding lead in University of Colorado Board of Regents 2026 election

Voters will decide in three congressional districts who will represent them on the University of Colorado Board of Regents.
Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A on track to pass, election results show

Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A on track to pass, election results show

The mill levy override would raise $44 million for the school district to pay for employee raises, career and technical education classes, and more.
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Colorado case over whether Catholic preschools can shut out children from LGBTQ families if they take state funding.

What We’re Reading

Deciding vote to close Blevins made in error, school board member says, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Durango School District superintendent announces retirement, The Durango Herald

On Election Day at preschool, it’s never too early to start learning about civic engagement, Colorado Public Radio

Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Michael Giles Jr. accused of driving under the influence, The Aurora Sentinel

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