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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative matters reporter.

Chalkbeat tracked the results of several education-related ballot measures and races last night, including Proposition NN, which appeared headed for victory. If passed, the measure would raise billions for education by allowing Colorado to keep more in tax refunds.

You can read all of our election coverage below.

And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke listened to the Supreme Court oral arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy on Tuesday. Read her story on what the justices said.

This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today. If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.