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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative matters reporter.
Chalkbeat tracked the results of several education-related ballot measures and races last night, including Proposition NN, which appeared headed for victory. If passed, the measure would raise billions for education by allowing Colorado to keep more in tax refunds.
You can read all of our election coverage below.
And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke listened to the Supreme Court oral arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy on Tuesday. Read her story on what the justices said.
This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today. If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.
Thank you for reading. Have a comment, question, or tip? Reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
Election results: Proposition NN could pass, raising money for education
Amendment 87 and Proposition 136 election results: Results show voters split on Amendment 87
Election results: Colorado’s Prop 134 seems on track to pass
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing by slim margins in early election results
Democrats lead in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show
Democrats hold commanding lead in University of Colorado Board of Regents 2026 election
Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A on track to pass, election results show
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case
What We’re Reading
Deciding vote to close Blevins made in error, school board member says, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Durango School District superintendent announces retirement, The Durango Herald
On Election Day at preschool, it’s never too early to start learning about civic engagement, Colorado Public Radio
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