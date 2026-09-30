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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories! First, the state last week released school-level ILEARN scores after releasing the statewide results over the summer. This year, these scores are of particular importance, because both proficiency and progress on the ILEARN will factor into the A-F grades that each school receives under the state’s new accountability system.
And ICYMI: A vote on Enroll Indy was expected at last week’s IPS board meeting, but it didn’t happen. Find out what did happen in Samantha Camire’s story.
As always, we’d love to hear your questions. Reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system
IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website
Around Chalkbeat
This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation
K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.
4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses
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What We’re Reading
Indiana ‘making the case’ to host US Space Academy, Indiana Capital Chronicle