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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories! First, the state last week released school-level ILEARN scores after releasing the statewide results over the summer. This year, these scores are of particular importance, because both proficiency and progress on the ILEARN will factor into the A-F grades that each school receives under the state’s new accountability system.

And ICYMI: A vote on Enroll Indy was expected at last week’s IPS board meeting, but it didn’t happen. Find out what did happen in Samantha Camire’s story.

As always, we’d love to hear your questions. Reach us at [email protected].

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Local News

Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

There were significant changes this year to the test, which will be a big factor in revamped letter grades for Indiana schools.
IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website

IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website

The enrollment website is used by the district and most charter schools in Indianapolis. IPS previously said it would leave Enroll Indy due to cost concerns and other factors.

Around Chalkbeat

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

Worried that grade floors and no-zeros policies were hurting students and undermining the value of a high school diploma, South Carolina lawmakers took action.
K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said reading growth stalled in part because students who were closer to grade level didn’t get as much attention as those who were further behind.
4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses

4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses

Who gets to control Memphis schools while a federal lawsuit over Tennessee’s new school takeover law plays out in court?
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What We’re Reading

Schools are experimenting with AI with little evidence or policy to guide them, NPR

Indiana ‘making the case’ to host US Space Academy, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Learn how to support students facing housing insecurity, Mirror Indy

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