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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colleges in Colorado are facing several financial challenges, including projected enrollment declines, the loss of federal grants, and a flat state budget for higher education. In today’s top story, reporter Jason Gonzales examines how various institutions are confronting that reality.
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Local News
Colorado public colleges and universities try to keep student services safe from budget ‘belt tightening’
The Trump administration’s cuts to research grants, long-term enrollment decline, and inflation are just three of many factors weighing on higher education institutions.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark piloted the state’s cellphone ban with positive results. Here are lingering concerns.
Newark piloted the cellphone ban last school year. The experience was positive in several respects, but teachers and parents still have concerns.
Despite state funding increase, gap to adequately fund schools widens in most Illinois districts
Chicago Public Schools and other Illinois school districts will receive state funding soon. ISBE’s calculation for CPS highlights risk by school board in budget vote.
NYC reading scores sink, with third grade proficiency falling 14 points
NYC students’ reading proficiency fell 6 percentage points in grades 3-8, with steeper drops in early grades, as officials investigate dramatic swings in state test scores.
What We’re Reading
Drones that can go 60 mph, knock down an active shooter being tested at Colorado school, Colorado Sun
Colorado School of Mines lands major share in Trump’s $100M mining-education plan, The Gazette (Paywall)