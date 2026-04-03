I wanted to hear from people who are involved with their schools to see what they want King to do about the budget, declining enrollment and chronic absenteeism. After lots of pesky phone calls, texts and even Facebook messages, I found people who represent schools from across the city. And a lot of what they want is similar, such as no cuts to extracurriculars or school meals. But in other ways their demands varied — and represented just how challenging it will be to meet the needs of CPS’ diverse school communities.