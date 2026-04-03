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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today, which examines the big issues ahead of Macquline King as she prepares to lead CPS permanently.
I wanted to hear from people who are involved with their schools to see what they want King to do about the budget, declining enrollment and chronic absenteeism. After lots of pesky phone calls, texts and even Facebook messages, I found people who represent schools from across the city. And a lot of what they want is similar, such as no cuts to extracurriculars or school meals. But in other ways their demands varied — and represented just how challenging it will be to meet the needs of CPS’ diverse school communities.
One person called for better teacher retention. Another said wealthier schools should be OK with making some sacrifices. A longtime West Side community advocate is vehemently against her small high school closing. A newly elected LSC member at another school wonders if her school needs to cut staffing.
Thoughts or feedback? Reply here or send us a note at [email protected]. Have a good weekend, and we’ll see you Monday.
Local New
Chicago Public Schools new CEO King faces big challenges. How do Chicagoans want her to tackle them?
Those serving on school LSCs say they want the district to avoid cuts to school programming. But they want investments in other things, such as more librarians and teacher retention.
Dozens of officials call for more Latino representation in Chicago Public Schools’ leadership
The demand from local officials and organizations came after people shared concerns last month about the lack of Latino CEO finalists.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
Around Chalkbeat
Judge rules that East High school shooting lawsuit can move forward, calling DPS’ conduct ‘baffling’
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a dean who was shot and injured in 2023 by a student at East High School can move forward to the evidence gathering stage.
Mamdani campaigned on fulfilling NYC’s class size mandate. So why is he pushing for a delay?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seeking to delay NYC’s class size mandate. Albany lawmakers are weighing changes as part of the state budget deal.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available to children in all 92 Indiana counties
State lawmakers cut funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2025. Nearly a year later, the state announced the program is available statewide for children under 5 to get free books in the mail.
What We’re Reading
Obama Presidential Center to host summer basketball, volleyball programs for South Side teens, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Public Schools second-in-command departs, as officials call for more Latino leadership, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Chicago Public Schools