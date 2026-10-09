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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
We’ve been thinking a lot recently about what makes a good school — and how you can tell. It was a subject running through much of Nikole Hannah-Jones’s widely-read essay, and one we tried to simplify in our recent guide for how to vet schools. In today’s top story, Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum takes a closer look at why it can be so tricky to sort out the effects of a school from the many other factors that might influence students’ academic outcomes — especially at the elementary school level.
We also have a dispatch from our friends at the City Reporter from a warehouse in Queens where New York City teachers can find free school supplies.
And a heads up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day, so you won't see our newsletter in your inbox. We'll be back bright and early Tuesday.
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Local News
Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers
Around Chalkbeat
Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify
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What We’re Reading
NYC parents’ childcare desires vary by race, income, location: survey, New York Daily News (Paywall, Opinion)