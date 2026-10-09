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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

We’ve been thinking a lot recently about what makes a good school — and how you can tell. It was a subject running through much of Nikole Hannah-Jones’s widely-read essay, and one we tried to simplify in our recent guide for how to vet schools. In today’s top story, Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum takes a closer look at why it can be so tricky to sort out the effects of a school from the many other factors that might influence students’ academic outcomes — especially at the elementary school level.

We also have a dispatch from our friends at the City Reporter from a warehouse in Queens where New York City teachers can find free school supplies.

And a heads up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day, so you won't see our newsletter in your inbox. We'll be back bright and early Tuesday.

If you need to reach us, email us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers

Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers

A visit to the Queens warehouse for the Materials for the Arts program has become a ritual for many local educators.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

The board’s new finance committee recommended the proposed changes be approved at the board’s full Oct. 22 meeting.
One year and a free speech case later, this Colorado Springs teacher is headed back to the classroom

One year and a free speech case later, this Colorado Springs teacher is headed back to the classroom

A Colorado Springs teacher was removed from her fifth grade classroom a year ago over Tik Tok posts about an upcoming strike. Now she’s being reinstated.

What We’re Reading

NYC Autism Charter Schools and DREAM Charter Schools plan to merge, NY1

AI wary NYC students say the tech is still sneaking into classrooms, Gothamist

NYC parents’ childcare desires vary by race, income, location: survey, New York Daily News (Paywall, Opinion)

AmNews Roving Camera: How do you as a Black or Brown parent decide where to enroll your children in New York City’s schools?, New York Amsterdam News

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