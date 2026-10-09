We’ve been thinking a lot recently about what makes a good school — and how you can tell. It was a subject running through much of Nikole Hannah-Jones’s widely-read essay, and one we tried to simplify in our recent guide for how to vet schools. In today’s top story, Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum takes a closer look at why it can be so tricky to sort out the effects of a school from the many other factors that might influence students’ academic outcomes — especially at the elementary school level.