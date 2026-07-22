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English learners make up a growing share of Philadelphia's district enrollment. But they graduate at significantly lower rates than the district average.
Families and advocates say the district doesn’t provide families enough support or students enough flexibility, especially in high school. Even with English as a second language classes and newcomer programs, students often need more help, several English as a second language teachers told Chalkbeat.
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Local News
Philly has more English learners than ever, but they often struggle to graduate. Here’s what could help.
English learners make up a growing share of Philadelphia's district enrollment. But they graduate at significantly lower rates than the district average.
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What We’re Reading
A Philadelphia charter is suing the district again, trying to block a nonrenewal vote, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Renewing a Beloved Program for Kids in Crisis, The Philadelphia Citizen