This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Responding to recent changes in state law, Colorado officials are scrutinizing homeschool enrichment program applications submitted by a controversial education group. Senior reporter Ann Schimke has more in today’s top story.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat

Local News

State scrutinizes homeschool enrichment proposals from controversial education group

State scrutinizes homeschool enrichment proposals from controversial education group

A controversial education group submitted 42 applications for homeschool enrichment programs around Colorado. State officials say the applications omit key information.

Around Chalkbeat

Trump administration: Long-delayed data crucial to understanding America’s schools is coming soon

Trump administration: Long-delayed data crucial to understanding America’s schools is coming soon

The U.S. Department of Education says long-delayed federal civil rights data on suspensions, expulsions, Advanced Placement courses, bullying and more will be released later this summer.

Just 1 Black student gets into Staten Island Tech as racial gaps at specialized high schools persist

Just 1 Black student gets into Staten Island Tech as racial gaps at specialized high schools persist

Latest NYC admissions data show Black and Latino students receive a tiny fraction of specialized high school offers, while Mamdani expands local 3-K seats.

What We’re Reading

Gov. Polis outlines vision for Colorado’s higher ed, workforce development, Colorado Politics (Paywall)

Colorado State University Pueblo works to help firefighters battling Aspen Acres Fire, CBS Colorado

University of Northern Colorado College of Osteopathic Medicine opens this month in Greeley, Greeley Tribune

School of Mines closes dental clinic with little notice, 9News

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading