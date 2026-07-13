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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Responding to recent changes in state law, Colorado officials are scrutinizing homeschool enrichment program applications submitted by a controversial education group. Senior reporter Ann Schimke has more in today’s top story.
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Local News
State scrutinizes homeschool enrichment proposals from controversial education group
A controversial education group submitted 42 applications for homeschool enrichment programs around Colorado. State officials say the applications omit key information.
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What We’re Reading
Gov. Polis outlines vision for Colorado’s higher ed, workforce development, Colorado Politics (Paywall)
University of Northern Colorado College of Osteopathic Medicine opens this month in Greeley, Greeley Tribune