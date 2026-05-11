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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
As New York approaches the conclusion of its long-delayed state budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement that surprised some education-watchers: she said she plans to opt the state into a federal tax credit program meant to fund school choice. The tax credit, passed in the Donald Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, gives a dollar-for-dollar credit of up to $1,700 on federal taxes for donations to scholarship-granting organizations that could fund tuition costs at private schools. So far, only one Democratic governor has officially opted in. Supporters of school choice in the Empire State celebrated, while critics argued the program could undermine public education. Hochul said she’s still examining the program to ensure it doesn’t contain any “poison pills.” Our top story today has more.
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Local News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul intends to opt into federal tax-credit scholarship
Democrats are divided on the federal school choice program. Gov. Hochul will watch for “poison pills” that would make the program a bad deal for New York students, a spokesperson said.
Around Chalkbeat
Gov. Polis says federal tax-credit program won’t violate Colorado anti-discrimination laws
Gov. Jared Polis talked about his decision to opt Colorado into a federal tax-credit scholarship program during a Friday event.
Philly middle schoolers are examining AI — and questioning its impact on their lives
From cheating concerns to game design, students at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy are weighing how AI is shaping their learning and future opportunities.
A Chicago school board investigation failed to uncover source of media leaks
Earlier this year, the board president enlisted a law firm to investigate who had leaked information about CEO search finalists and a special board meeting to consider raising a property tax levy. The firm’s final report released late Thursday said there was not enough evidence.
What We’re Reading
NYC public schools, Columbia impacted by huge student data cybersecurity breach, New York Daily News
U.S. Schools Face a Crisis as the Number of Children Drops, New York Times
Thumbnail image by Mike Groll.