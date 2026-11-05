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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

As you’re processing the results of the sweeping Democratic wins in the midterm elections, we have a story today on what Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Tuesday win could mean for education policy in the empire state over the next four years.

Hochul’s victory comes as she’s started to make some pointed remarks about her frustration with how the state’s Board of Regents, who are appointed by the legislature, have handled the rollout of new graduation requirements. She’s also expressed a desire to have more direct control over the state Education Department, whose leader is selected by the Board of Regents.