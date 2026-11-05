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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
As you’re processing the results of the sweeping Democratic wins in the midterm elections, we have a story today on what Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Tuesday win could mean for education policy in the empire state over the next four years.
Hochul’s victory comes as she’s started to make some pointed remarks about her frustration with how the state’s Board of Regents, who are appointed by the legislature, have handled the rollout of new graduation requirements. She’s also expressed a desire to have more direct control over the state Education Department, whose leader is selected by the Board of Regents.
The current structure is enshrined in the state constitution, making it difficult to change. But there’s some precedent in other states. Our top story has more on Hochul’s evolving stance, and the risks and opportunities education watchers see.
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Local News
Hochul criticizes plan to drop Regents exams, renews push for control of state Education Department
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