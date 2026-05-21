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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with our top story today out of our national bureau.
Students have perennially complained about school start times. In 2020, one Maine principal in scenic Bar Harbor decided to push his high school’s start time back by an hour, and he hasn’t looked back, national reporter Lily Altavena writes.
Lily found that young people are sleeping for fewer hours these days, and studies show later start times and more sleep are associated with better health and better performance in school.
But those changes are often difficult to make.
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Around Chalkbeat
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
Albany budget deal gives Mamdani 2-year mayoral control extension, boosts funding for needy students
The state budget would keep Mayor Zohran Mamdani in charge of NYC schools through June 2028 and send $143 million more to support homeless students, children in foster care, and English language learners.
Memphis students are graduating from closing schools. But one beloved program could be revived.
Parents and staff say Memphis-Shelby County Schools is allowing Ida B. Wells Academy to move to a different building despite the board voting to close the school altogether earlier this year.
What We’re Reading
ChiArts Teachers, Parents Sound Alarm On Layoffs As CPS Takes Over, Block Club Chicago
Judge orders mother of CPS student to be released from ICE custody, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Christian K. Lee for Chalkbeat.