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Hello! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with our top story today out of our national bureau.

Students have perennially complained about school start times. In 2020, one Maine principal in scenic Bar Harbor decided to push his high school’s start time back by an hour, and he hasn’t looked back, national reporter Lily Altavena writes.

Lily found that young people are sleeping for fewer hours these days, and studies show later start times and more sleep are associated with better health and better performance in school.

But those changes are often difficult to make.