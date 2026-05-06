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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
A brand new Bronx high school devoted to the study of hip-hop, in the borough where it was born. A new elementary school in a Queens district that’s seen a boom in new housing. A District 75 program that will allow kids with significant disabilities to attend school closer to home. Those are some of the new public schools opening next year in New York City. In today’s top story, we have a full roundup on the five new options that will be available next year.
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Local News
5 new public schools opening this fall in the Bronx and Queens
From a ‘hip-hop high school’ to new District 75 seats, NYC is adding five campuses to the Bronx and Queens this fall. Here’s a look at what’s coming.
Around Chalkbeat
She passed high school math with A’s and B’s. In college, she had to start over.
A UC San Diego student says her high school math grades hid deeper learning gaps, raising questions about grade inflation, accountability, and college readiness.
Lawsuit filed on behalf of DPSCD students seeks equitable funding for the district
A Troy attorney has filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of a parent and her two children enrolled in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The lawsuit seeks equitable funding for the district.
What We’re Reading
Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral control of NYC schools in jeopardy as tensions rise with Hochul, NYS budget, New York Post
Did School Cellphone Bans Work? New Study Finds Mixed Results., New York Times
Thumbnail image by David Handschuh