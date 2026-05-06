A brand new Bronx high school devoted to the study of hip-hop, in the borough where it was born. A new elementary school in a Queens district that’s seen a boom in new housing. A District 75 program that will allow kids with significant disabilities to attend school closer to home. Those are some of the new public schools opening next year in New York City. In today’s top story, we have a full roundup on the five new options that will be available next year.