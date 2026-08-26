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Hi! It’s Lily and Erica on the national desk. The new school year has waltzed back through the door . It brings the promise of a fresh start, but the old problems haven’t been fixed. Our big story this week looks at some of the big issues setting the stage in education this year. Read on for a tribute to Dolly Parton’s contributions to early literacy and a new survey revealing how many teachers in one state are thinking about exiting the profession.

A new school year needs strong education reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.

“I don’t have my phone in my pocket,” he said. “Nothing is going to distract me.”

But students and parents in Denver might be more focused on the district’s new bell-to-bell cellphone ban . One school board member said she’d received a few messages from parents upset about the ban. Yet high school senior Angel was taking it in stride.

Students line up to enter Charles M. Schenk (CMS) Community School on the first day of school in Denver on Monday. (Jimena Peck for Chalkbeat)

Denver Public Schools is also at the center of a few investigations by the Trump administration .

The U.S. Department of Education says programs like Chicago’s favor students on the basis of race.

Monday also marked the beginning of a new school year in Chicago , where parents are wary of potential midyear budget cuts. The district is also under investigation by the Trump administration for its ongoing Black Student Success Plan , a sweeping initiative that includes hiring more Black educators and reducing punitive discipline for Black students in the district.

“The focus needs to be instruction,” Principal Kenneth Glover said. “The kids should not have to worry about this school being saved.”

Still, the principal of one Philly school slated to close next school year after 120 years in operation told Chalkbeat Philadelphia that it will be business as usual this year.

In Philadelphia, for example, students returned Monday to classrooms that will likely be empty next school year, because the district is moving forward with a plan to close 17 schools over the next decade. Leaders have defended the plan, arguing the closures will enable the district to create better opportunities for students.

It’s the end of August, and that means students are returning to classrooms across the U.S. (unless you’re in New York City, where school starts Sept. 10 ). This year, district budget uncertainty and policy shifts are looming over the beginning of the school year.

Football reporters have the NFL season. Politics reporters have election season. Education reporters — in our eyes — have the best season: back-to-school.

New research underscores — again — that a big problem with AI tutors is that students don’t use them as intended. This study examined how students interact with Khanmigo’s digital math learning tools. Students who took advantage of the platform did better than students in a control group — a notable finding in an era of ed tech backlash. But many students instead tried every which way to get the tool to just give them the answer, while others tried to engage it in off-topic side quests .

The former CEO of an Indiana charter network must pay nearly $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud. The case extends back years and includes the official’s tenure with Chicago Public Schools and City Year Chicago. It also prompted the charter network to adopt new vendor policies .

A quarter of Michigan teachers are considering leaving the profession in the next year. More than half are considering leaving within five years, according to a new survey commissioned by the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative. Far fewer teachers leave the profession each year than tell pollsters they’re thinking about it, but teacher turnover is up nationwide. Advocates said policymakers need to listen to classroom teachers when they describe the factors that make the work feel untenable .

Philadelphia schools set their own cellphone policies, and some principals like it that way. While Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Philadelphia teachers union support a statewide bell-to-bell ban, lawmakers haven’t agreed on a policy. In the meantime, Philadelphia schools are experimenting with ways to limit distractions while allowing parents and children to communicate a few times during the school day .

Spotlight on …

Dolly Parton’s literacy legacy

Dolly Parton reads her book "The Coat of Many Colors" to schoolchildren at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on February 27, 2018. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)

Dolly Parton — singer, songwriter, American saint — has left this world at the age of 80. She gave us “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” and “Jolene,” among more than 3,000 songs she wrote.

But her greatest legacy may turn out to be the more than 300 million books she gave to children through the Imagination Library. Founded in 1995 to honor her father, who never learned to read or write, the Imagination Library began by giving books to children in her native Sevier County, Tennessee, and expanded nationwide in 2000. It now operates in five countries.

The science of reading movement has emphasized that exposure to books alone is not enough for children to learn to read, but the Imagination Library reminds us that exposure provides a profoundly important foundation. Children in low-income households have far fewer books at home than those from better-off families, and some arrive at kindergarten not knowing how to hold a book or turn its pages.

The Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a new book every month from birth until age 5. The books are labeled with the child’s name, theirs to own forever. At the end of the program, the child receives a graduation letter from Dolly Parton welcoming them to kindergarten and urging them to keep reading, learning, and dreaming.

A volunteer committee of early education experts ensures the books are high-quality and age appropriate for each stage of early childhood, and the book lists are updated annually. They also come with suggestions for parents on how to help their children engage with what they’re reading.

"Maybe it's been a long day and I can't really think of the right questions to ask, and they have these really great prompts at the back of every book," one parent told NPR in 2018, when the Imagination Library donated its 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress.