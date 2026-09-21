This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Chalkbeat’s Hannah Dellinger and BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker teamed up to write about what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 election for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. With 34 candidates and five open seats, and the board’s leadership opting not to run for re-election, there’s potential for the election to change the direction of the district. For more detail, read the story here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Detroit

Local News

This November’s Detroit school board election may drastically change the district’s direction. Here’s how.

This November’s Detroit school board election may drastically change the district’s direction. Here’s how.

There are 34 candidates vying for five seats on the DPSCD board of education. The election could lead to big changes in the district when it comes to conflict, academics, and more.

Around Chalkbeat

Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour

Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour

The law firm, Holland & Knight, would represent the board in matters involving the superintendent’s contract and performance evaluation.
Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms

Principal KaTiedra Argro’s success stands out in a district where enrollment has declined. But officials initially didn’t budget enough staff for her school.
Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language

Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language

Board Vice President Monica Hunter has been accused of allegedly using a derogatory term to refer to a Jewish board member. She denies it.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

As Michigan forges forward on literacy, many ask: What about math?, Bridge Michigan

Reporter writes book to share personal discoveries, impact of Indigenous boarding schools, WOOD TV

New Direct Primary Care Model Brings Low-Cost, Accessible Healthcare to Michigan School Districts, WILX

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right