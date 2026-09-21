Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Chalkbeat’s Hannah Dellinger and BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker teamed up to write about what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 election for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. With 34 candidates and five open seats, and the board’s leadership opting not to run for re-election, there’s potential for the election to change the direction of the district. For more detail, read the story here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
This November’s Detroit school board election may drastically change the district’s direction. Here’s how.
Around Chalkbeat
Denver school board approves agreement with outside law firm that could cost up to $1,000 an hour
Skyrocketing freshman enrollment at Philly’s Girls High creates new problem: overcrowded classrooms
Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
As Michigan forges forward on literacy, many ask: What about math?, Bridge Michigan