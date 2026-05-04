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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s newsletter includes a story from Chicago where students wrote letters to elected officials during May Day, a national “day of no school, no work, no shopping.” The teachers union had pushed to cancel classes.
Plus, a reminder that tomorrow is Indiana’s Primary Election Day, but you won’t see education elections on the ballot. Read more to find out why that is, and find your polling place here.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Local News
Why there are no education elections on your primary ballot
State lawmakers made changes to make Indiana school board elections partisan and when schools could ask voters for tax increases in 2025. This year, voters will see those changes.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools marks May Day after tense debate over canceling school
After balking at a teachers union demand to cancel classes, Chicago Public Schools embraced a day of student civic engagement in honor of May Day Friday. One school, Burbank Elementary on the Northwest Side, encouraged middle grade students to write letters to elected officials.
The AI rebellion grows in NYC: Over 100 New Yorkers demand moratorium on AI use in schools at marathon board meeting
After a contentious proposal for an AI high school was nixed earlier this week, over 100 New Yorkers demanded a moratorium on artificial intelligence use in schools. The board meeting lasted seven hours.
Philadelphia Board of Education approves 17 school closures
Board members voted to approve the plan remotely after a confrontational meeting where councilmembers demanded members’ resignations.
What We’re Reading
IU Southeast restructuring academics to meet student, workforce needs, Louisville Public Media
Thumbnail image by Mila Koumpilova / Chalkbeat