Today’s featured story, from me, is a compilation of many events taking place this month where parents can find free school supplies and more for their children. At most of these events, parents can find free stuff such as backpacks and other school supplies. At a few of the events, they can get free haircuts and hair styling for their children, as well as services such as health screenings. And there are a ton of activities that will amp up the fun as the summer break quickly wanes. You can find out more here.