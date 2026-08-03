Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Today’s featured story, from me, is a compilation of many events taking place this month where parents can find free school supplies and more for their children. At most of these events, parents can find free stuff such as backpacks and other school supplies. At a few of the events, they can get free haircuts and hair styling for their children, as well as services such as health screenings. And there are a ton of activities that will amp up the fun as the summer break quickly wanes. You can find out more here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Need free school supplies? Here’s how Detroit parents can get back-to-school gear for their kids.
The school shopping season can be a lot easier for parents who attend one of Detroit’s many free school supply giveaway events taking place this August.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump’s moves to break up Education Department generate new bipartisan resistance in Senate
The bill blocking moves like putting HHS in charge of special education oversight shows President Trump doesn’t have the votes to abolish the Education Department.
NYC official overseeing Mamdani’s childcare expansion for 2-year-olds is stepping down
Deputy Chancellor Simone Hawkins will leave the Education Department in September as New York City prepares to launch Mayor Zohran Mamdani's free childcare program for 2-year-olds.
Inside the NYC courtroom where detained children face deportation without attorneys
Around 20,000 unaccompanied minors nationwide are set to lose legal services when the federal government ends a contract Friday. One NYC immigration court shows us what that will look like.
What We’re Reading
Allendale Public Schools Eliminates Bus Routes Amid Driver Shortage, School Transportation News