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Hello and happy Monday from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our stories. Looking ahead to this week, we’re watching the next IPEC meeting on Wednesday. The board just last week released a list of finalists for its executive director position — read on for more.
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Local News
IPEC is about to pick its executive director. See the list of finalists.
The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation announced six finalists to lead the board’s work on finances, buildings, and accountability for the city’s public schools.
Around Chalkbeat
More than $1.8 million raised in Chicago school board election, as contribution caps are lifted in race for board president
Between last October and the end of June, Chicago school board candidates raised more than $1.8 million. That included $500,000 in loans from attorney and school board president candidate Victor Henderson to his own campaign, an amount that now lifts caps for anyone running for that citywide seat.
NY families left $62 million in summer food benefits unspent last year. Here’s how to claim your $120 now.
To fight hunger, the state sends needy families $120 per child in summer food benefits. Last year, New York families left $62 million in food benefits unspent.
New data reveals the depth of the teacher turnover crisis. Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.
A profession under pressure: unpacking new data on teacher turnover on July 30 online from noon to 1 p.m. ET.Caroline Bauman
What We’re Reading
State awards 55 northeast Indiana students $40,000 teaching scholarships, The Journal Gazette