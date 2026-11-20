Hannah has a story that nicely lays out some of the top issues the Detroit school board will face when the five people who were elected earlier this month are sworn in in January. Detroiters elected Georgia Lemmons, Jameel Smith, LaMar Lemmons, and Aliya Moore, as well as incumbent Bessie Harris out of a crowded field of candidates. Among the issues the board will grapple with are setting funding priorities and deciding the future of current strategies. You can read the story here.