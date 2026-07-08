Teachers are the backbone of schools, but the profession is under strain. At Chalkbeat’s July 30 virtual event, we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past 4 to 5 years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.