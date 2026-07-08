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Hello! It’s Rebecca here from Chalkbeat Philly.
When a Philly teacher is “forced transferred,” it usually means their school has eliminated their position due to budget constraints but the district has guaranteed them a job elsewhere. It’s often a tricky situation, but we at Chalkbeat have been hearing it’s been particularly frustrating for teachers this year, with confusing placement meetings and lots of uncertainty.
Are you a teacher dealing with a forced transfer this year? Help us report on what’s going on by replying to this email, or reach me at [email protected]. (Shoutout to the Inquirer for reporting on school staff stuck in limbo earlier this week!)
Plus, we have two events to put on your calendar:
Teachers are the backbone of schools, but the profession is under strain. At Chalkbeat’s July 30 virtual event, we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past 4 to 5 years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.
The so-called “summer slide” threatens to eat away at literacy progress students make during the school year. The Philly chapter of the Black Child Development Institute is hosting an upcoming “book tasting” to help young readers discover the books that’ll unlock a lifetime love of reading. The free event — which we stopped by last year — features book giveaways, African folklore storytelling, tap dancing, and opportunities for kids to meet Philly authors. It will take place on July 25 at 4601 Market St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As always, you can send us story ideas or questions at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Philadelphia audit finds school district owes former employees $2.8 million
Philadelphia’s city controller found several “deficiencies” in its audit of the school district, including delayed payments to ex-employees and missing equipment.
Around Chalkbeat
Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom
Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
Chicago cut funding for assistant principals in small schools. Most chose to keep them anyway.
Three years ago, Chicago Public Schools committed to fund an assistant principal at each school, no matter its enrollment size. This spring during a tough budget season, the district announced it would eliminate funding for these positions on campuses with fewer than 250 students.
What’s Mamdani’s agenda for K-12 education in NYC? 6 months in, it’s hard to say.
For some NYC education watchers, the dearth of attention to K-12 schools raises questions about how Mamdani will manage a core function of the city government.
What We’re Reading
‘I’m on this roller coaster’: Philly teachers and school staff are stuck in limbo despite promises to save hundreds of jobs, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Limit student screen time in Philly schools, readers say, Axios (Paywall)
Why My First Year of Teaching Won’t be My Last, The Philadelphia Citizen (Opinion)