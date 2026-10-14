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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories and an invite to an IPS candidate forum hosted by us and WFYI! Details below. We’d love to see you there.
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Local News
Hear directly from IPS school board candidates at a forum cohosted by Chalkbeat
Around Chalkbeat
What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.
As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis
Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
Ball State president questions timing of college performance funding push, Indiana Capital Chronicle