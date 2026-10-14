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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories and an invite to an IPS candidate forum hosted by us and WFYI! Details below. We’d love to see you there.

Have a question or comment? Reach us at [email protected].

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Local News

Hear directly from IPS school board candidates at a forum cohosted by Chalkbeat

Hear directly from IPS school board candidates at a forum cohosted by Chalkbeat

Five seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools board are on the ballot in the November election. Join Chalkbeat and WFYI for a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Indianapolis Central Library.

Around Chalkbeat

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania passed a law to help formerly incarcerated young people graduate. Join Chalkbeat for a discussion on how it played out.
As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis

As teacher turnover climbs in Memphis, lower-performing schools face a deepening staffing crisis

Teacher turnover is surging in MSCS as educators face poor facilities and resource shortages, a Chalkbeat analysis found. Lower-performing Memphis schools are bearing the brunt.
Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.

Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.

After years of lax oversight that allowed public dollars to pay for ski lessons and martial arts classes, state education officials have proposed stricter rules.
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What We’re Reading

Ball State president questions timing of college performance funding push, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Colleges are cutting administrative jobs — and critics say that’s a good thing, Hechinger Report

Oklahoma Charter Board Rejects Bid for Jewish School a Second Time, The 74

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