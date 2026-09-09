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And don’t forget to register for our event Oct. 1 , where we’ll be talking about the competing pressures facing schools when it comes to ed tech and AI in the classroom.

Keep reading for that, plus a look at how teachers are handling the 25th anniversary of 9/11 for a generation of students born well after the attacks, the mixed messages from the new PISA test scores, the real reason one school district isn’t issuing laptops, and more.

Hello from Erica and Lily on Chalkbeat’s National desk. Sometimes we all need a do-over. But what are the implications when tens of thousands of students are using credit recovery programs to make it to graduation? That’s our big story this week — and we’d especially like to hear about your experiences with this issue .

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If you’re in education, particularly if you’re a teacher, and you’ve witnessed the rise of credit recovery, check out our survey to tell us how credit recovery works at your school or in your district. Have you ever taught a credit recovery course? How did it go? How did the students engage with the course material? And how do you think it’s affected students and teachers?

But we think there’s a lot more to the story of credit recovery. We want to dive into this topic a lot more in the coming months. And we really want your feedback here.

But researchers and skeptics have argued that while these programs may help graduation rates tick up, they aren’t helping students learn the actual concepts in classes they failed.

We crunched the numbers and found credit recovery enrollment grew by 13% between the 2017-18 and 2023-24 school years. Some of that growth can be explained by what happened smack dab in the middle of those years — the pandemic, which threw a lot of kids off track. Some districts, like Detroit and Philadelphia, say credit recovery helps reduce dropouts.

School districts want to do everything they can to get students in that cap and gown. And a key part of some districts’ strategy is credit recovery. This involves courses designed to help students who have fallen behind or failed courses catch up. Many school districts use software to offer compressed versions of classes like algebra or English language arts.

School-level vaccine data can expose hidden outbreak risks, but whether you can find this information depends on where you live. School-level data can reveal pockets of low immunity where outbreaks are especially likely, even in communities where vaccination rates are generally high. Some states have easy-to-navigate public websites that help parents of immunocompromised children make informed decisions. Other states don’t make that information readily available even to public health officials, a Healthbeat analysis found .

The American Psychological Association has weighed in on the ed tech debate — and it’s not in favor of blanket screen bans. In a new guidance document, the APA says technology can play a useful role in student learning. At the same time, it says a large portion of programs schools use today have limited educational value and may even be harming students. The organization calls on schools and vendors to commit to only using tools that have real evidence behind them . “To me, that doesn’t seem too much to ask,” the report’s lead author said.

The U.S. has moved up in international test score rankings, but largely because other countries are performing worse. The latest results of the international PISA test show a decline in U.S. math and reading scores, but the decline is less steep than that of other countries. There’s one asterisk: The organization that runs the test warned that because of incomplete responses from schools, the results may not tell the full story .

Teachers across New York state say teaching full-length books has become more challenging, because students just don’t have the same reading stamina. Teachers said everything from the Common Core to the rise of technology in education has harmed students’ ability to stay engaged in reading an entire novel. As a result, some say they’re teaching fewer novels, though advocates say less exposure to whole books could be contributing to the state’s literacy crisis .

Memphis’ school district quietly ended its yearslong policy of giving every student a laptop or tablet. The decision took both parents and teachers by surprise. They had to scramble to adjust some classroom instruction. District officials said they are moving away from instruction that relies so heavily on technology. But while a nationwide push against class screentime may be a part of the decision, district officials have also said Tennessee’s largest school district doesn’t have the funding to maintain the laptop policy anymore .

One of Colorado’s largest publicly funded homeschool programs is shutting down amid a push for stricter oversight of such programs. Colorado Homeschool Enrichment took kids to some less conventional destinations for an education program, from indoor skydiving gyms to a local distillery. Those were the kind of excesses that prompted state lawmakers to crack down on homeschool enrichment programs and may have led to CHE’s demise .

Colorado’s homeschool enrichment program fell under scrutiny because of the wide range of activities being paid for with public dollars. (Getty Images)

Spotlight on …

teaching 9/11

Flowers and a note on victims' names at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York on Sept. 8, 2026. (Ryan Murphy / AFP via Getty Images)

English teacher Nancy Re’s lessons on 9/11 are grounded in personal loss. Her brother-in-law died in the towers, and her neighborhood of Rockaway Beach in Queens is home to many firefighters. She starts the school year with books about 9/11 and transitions into a poetry unit for her fifth and sixth grade students.

“It does not matter what subject you teach, every teacher must address it, because that gives a strong message of its importance and how we can never forget,” she told Chalkbeat.

High school history teacher Jen Chapin also lost a friend in the attacks. But her lessons about 9/11 are grounded in historical context, stretching back to the Industrial Revolution, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, and other events that shaped the relationship between the United States and the Middle East.

This kind of analysis has not always been welcome in New York, with all the heightened emotions around the attack, Chapin said. “Today we have a chance to bring more big-picture, critical thinking to our work with students about the event.”

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed more than 3,000 Americans and reshaped the country in ways big and small. Many teachers in American schools have watched the attacks move from current events to history, while others were not even born yet themselves.

And of course, the students in their classrooms have no memories of 9/11. Young people described a complex web of emotions to the New York Times — longing for the supposed unity the country felt, numbness after childhoods marked by one mass shooting after another, resentment at discrimination and exclusion.

That leaves teachers with the difficult task of deciding which parts of the story to tell to which age groups. An Associated Press analysis found at least 40 states either require or suggest that schools address 9/11 in some form, but expectations vary widely, as does implementation.