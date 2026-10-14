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Morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis has already opted Colorado into a Trump-backed education tax credit that allows taxpayers to claim up to $1,700 for donations made to scholarship-granting organizations. The money could then pay for educational expenses like private school tuition or potentially field trips and SAT prep for public school students.

But the political calculus looks different in each state, and many Democratic governors have yet to decide whether to participate as the deadline draws near. In Illinois, the pressure on Gov. JB Pritzker is building. And Michigan’s governor finds herself in a similar position, while gubernatorial candidates have weighed in.

Also, join Chalkbeat Philadelphia for a virtual event Oct. 26 on what students exiting the juvenile justice system need to reenroll in school and get back on track to graduate.

If you have a comment, question, or tip, you can reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Groups representing Illinois public schools, private schools, teachers, and parents all want to influence the governor’s decision about the program backed by the Trump administration.
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James — have opposing views on whether the state should opt into the federal tax credit program.
What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania passed a law to help formerly incarcerated young people graduate. Join Chalkbeat for a discussion on how it played out.

What We’re Reading

Almost anyone can start a private school. We put this to the test. ProPublica

Blevins Middle School students walk out ahead of Poudre school board meeting, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

How a new $10.7 million grant could help fill Pueblo's workforce gap, Pueblo Chieftain (Paywall)

El Paso County proposals could upgrade schools, hike teacher pay, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)

Aurora 8th grader takes over Colorado governor's office for a day, Denver 7

St. Vrain Valley board Vice President Berthold remembered as public schools ‘stalwart champion’, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

Amid declining enrollment, Thompson School District weighs potential school consolidation in Loveland, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)

Parent advocates seek stronger AI chatbot protections in next Colorado legislative session, Colorado Newsline

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