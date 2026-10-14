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Morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis has already opted Colorado into a Trump-backed education tax credit that allows taxpayers to claim up to $1,700 for donations made to scholarship-granting organizations. The money could then pay for educational expenses like private school tuition or potentially field trips and SAT prep for public school students.

But the political calculus looks different in each state, and many Democratic governors have yet to decide whether to participate as the deadline draws near. In Illinois, the pressure on Gov. JB Pritzker is building. And Michigan’s governor finds herself in a similar position, while gubernatorial candidates have weighed in.

Also, join Chalkbeat Philadelphia for a virtual event Oct. 26 on what students exiting the juvenile justice system need to reenroll in school and get back on track to graduate.