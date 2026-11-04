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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

It’s the day after election day and school’s back in session. That means many Philly students are back on their Chromebooks.

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google is promising to roll out changes that it says will push students to do their own work. That includes turning off Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, as a default setting within Google Classroom.

Read the full story from Chalkbeat’s national desk here.

Do you have thoughts or questions about ed tech in Philly schools? You can always reach us at [email protected].

Last thing: This week, we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.

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Around Chalkbeat

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google says a new Guided Learning feature will become the default on school computers. Just don’t try to turn off AI entirely.
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Colorado case over whether Catholic preschools can shut out children from LGBTQ families if they take state funding.
How a Democrat in Iowa and a Republican in Oregon are making education a campaign issue

How a Democrat in Iowa and a Republican in Oregon are making education a campaign issue

Iowa Democrat Rob Sand and Oregon Republican Christine Drazan have made education central to their campaigns, offering potential lessons for the next election.

What We’re Reading

At this Mayfair high school, Philly teens take over Election Day polling place, WHYY

Democrat Josh Shapiro easily secures second term as Pennsylvania governor, Spotlight PA

Every Philly school now offers students free breakfast — after classes begin, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)

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