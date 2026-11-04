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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
It’s the day after election day and school’s back in session. That means many Philly students are back on their Chromebooks.
Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google is promising to roll out changes that it says will push students to do their own work. That includes turning off Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, as a default setting within Google Classroom.
Do you have thoughts or questions about ed tech in Philly schools? You can always reach us at [email protected].
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What We’re Reading
Every Philly school now offers students free breakfast — after classes begin, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
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